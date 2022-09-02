TLCHD to offer new COVID-19 booster shots next week

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Lucas County Health Department is looking to roll out COVID-19 booster shots next week, according to a spokesperson.

It comes after the CDC signed off on updated booster shots that target today’s most common omicron strains on Thursday.

The shots “can help restore protection that has waned since previous vaccination and were designed to provide broader protection,” CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said in a statement.

TLCHD said the department is still waiting to get approval from the Ohio Department of Health to administer the shots. A spokesperson said we can expect further details about the booster rollout next week.

