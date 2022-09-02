Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Toledo-area Starbucks to hold food drive

Eleven Toledo-area Starbucks locations have been named the beneficiary of September’s Hunger...
Eleven Toledo-area Starbucks locations have been named the beneficiary of September’s Hunger Action Month Food Drive, hosted by Lutheran Social Services of Northwestern Ohio.(Action News 5)
By Megan Finke
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Eleven Toledo-area Starbucks locations have been named the beneficiary of September’s Hunger Action Month Food Drive, hosted by Lutheran Social Services of Northwestern Ohio.

Individuals can donate non-perishable food items at one of the standalone Starbucks locations throughout northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. The participating locations are:

  • 5231 Monroe St., Toledo
  • 3305 Central Ave., Toledo
  • 6975 W. Central Ave., Toledo
  • 6635 Airport Hwy., Holland
  • 1260 Reynolds Rd., Toledo
  • 501 Dussel Dr., Maumee
  • 26465 N. Dixie Hwy., Perrysburg
  • 3145 Levis Commons, Perrysburg
  • 10680 Fremont Pike, Perrysburg
  • 1560 Wooster St., Bowling Green
  • 1515 223, Adrian, Michigan

These Starbucks locations will have a box available in its lobby for people to drop off their donations.

For more information, reach out to the Hunger Action Month Food Drive and contact Jeremy Schneider, the Mission Advancement Coordinator at jschneider@lssnwo.org or 419-243-9178.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan Coutcher was arrested after police say he hit Betty Shiffler in the head with a crowbar....
Murder charge expected after woman dies from crowbar attack
Negotiators were called in for a barricade situation
3 in custody after barricade situation in Toledo
Woman sustains serious injuries after Monroe County altercation
New video footage details liquor store altercation, leaving one woman seriously injured
Circle K customers can fill up their fuel tanks at a discounted price for three hours Thursday,...
Circle K to cut fuel prices by 40 cents at select locations for special event
A motor home went up in flames in the parking lot of the Citgo in Dundee, MI
Mother and two young children escape R.V. fire in Dundee, MI

Latest News

The Supreme Court of Ohio
Groups challenging Ohio heartbeat law pivot legal strategy
The City of Toledo announces road closures for the Labor Day Parade.
Road Closures for Labor Day parade
Battle of the Birdhouses gives local individuals, or teams, the opportunity to build the...
Battle of the Birdhouses returns to Nature’s Nursery for third year
Police lights
Murder warrants issued in death of Catherine Craig