Toledo-area Starbucks to hold food drive

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Eleven Toledo-area Starbucks locations have been named the beneficiary of September’s Hunger Action Month Food Drive, hosted by Lutheran Social Services of Northwestern Ohio.

Individuals can donate non-perishable food items at one of the standalone Starbucks locations throughout northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. The participating locations are:

5231 Monroe St., Toledo

3305 Central Ave., Toledo

6975 W. Central Ave., Toledo

6635 Airport Hwy., Holland

1260 Reynolds Rd., Toledo

501 Dussel Dr., Maumee

26465 N. Dixie Hwy., Perrysburg

3145 Levis Commons, Perrysburg

10680 Fremont Pike, Perrysburg

1560 Wooster St., Bowling Green

1515 223, Adrian, Michigan

These Starbucks locations will have a box available in its lobby for people to drop off their donations.

For more information, reach out to the Hunger Action Month Food Drive and contact Jeremy Schneider, the Mission Advancement Coordinator at jschneider@lssnwo.org or 419-243-9178.

