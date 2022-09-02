Toledo and Lucas County certified together as welcoming designation

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo will announce that it has achieved the status of Certified Welcoming for immigrants, new Americans and refugees by the national nonprofit Welcoming America

On Sept. 6 and Toledo and Lucas County will be certified as a welcoming designation at the One Government Center.

Toledo and Lucas County became the first place in Ohio to become a designation in 2019, and this is the sixteenth designation to earn its title.

Certified Welcoming is a formal designation for cities and counties that have created policies and programs reflecting their values and commitment to immigrant inclusion and met the high bar set by the Welcoming Standard.

Welcoming Week 2022 is from Sept. 10 through 18 and will be filled with events, workshops and exhibits around the city.

