Vacant house in Toledo catches fire for second time

The call for a fire on the 2500 block of N. Erie Street came in around 12 p.m.
The call for a fire on the 2500 block of N. Erie Street came in around 12 p.m.(WTVG)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 1:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A vacant house in Toledo caught fire for the second time on Friday.

The call for a fire on the 2500 block of N. Erie Street came in around 12 p.m.

According to TFRD, the building was vacant, had no utilities inside and was listed as a code red building, meaning no one is allowed to go inside. The fire was controlled, but the building was compromised and will soon be torn down.

A fire investigator tells 13abc there were no injuries reported, but the fire is being deemed as suspicious.

This is the second time this building has caught on fire. The first fire happened in March 2021.

