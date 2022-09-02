New video footage details liquor store altercation, leaving one woman seriously injured

LAMBERTVILLE, Mich. (WTVG) - New video footage reveals more details of an altercation in Monroe County that left one woman with some serious injuries.

Surveillance video from outside the Liquor Cabinet located on Secor Road, tells the story of what led to Tracy Douglas’s injuries. The surveillance video can be viewed in its entirety at the bottom of this article.

“I wouldn’t wish this on anybody. It could have been your mother or my daughter. And what happened to me was egregious,” said Douglas. The 60-year-old grandmother said she sustained a black eye and a broken nose.

According to Monroe County Deputies, the incident occurred on August 20th around 11:30 p.m.

The altercation began when Douglas hit a truck while opening her car door. As a result, a verbal and physical altercation between Douglas and one other women ensued.

“After that, she started berating me saying racial slurs at me. She was very angry for some reason. I don’t know and I kept telling her that’s not cool. You don’t use racial slurs to a black woman. I’m getting kinda irritated by it,” said Douglas.

Others joined and one man admitted to deputies that he punched Douglas. After watching the video, a detective states in a follow-up report the male strikes Douglas two times with his fist. She was then transported by ambulance to Saint Anne’s Hospital in Toledo. Douglas said her exact memory of the events is fuzzy.

“Whatever I have done. Whatever I did there is no reason for a man to abuse a woman the way I was abused,” said Douglas.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement to 13abc that due to conflicting statements and the inability to get that surveillance footage at the time, no arrests were made.

Deputies have now obtained the footage and say some of the statements obtained that night are contradicting what they say actually happened. The case has been turned over to prosecutors.

13abc spoke with the Monroe County prosecutor who confirmed the case was sent to his office. The was sent back to the Sheriff’s office for further follow-up. Once the follow-up is complete, the prosecutor’s office will determine charges.

Prosecutors are considering criminal charges after a dinged door incident turned into a fight in the Liquor Cabinet parking lot, police said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.