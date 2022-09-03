419 Taco War hosts over 50 vendors

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The second annual 419 Taco War is today, Sept. 3 at the Lucas County Fairgrounds.

From 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., the taco war will take place, hosting 18 taco competitors.

Adults have an entrance fee of $10, children between the ages of three to 12 have a fee of $5 and children under two-years-old are free.

There will be a number of different food trucks and vendors at the taco war. Over 50 businesses will be present, providing different products and services.

This year, ice cold beer will be available to go with any meal, if you’re over the the age of 21.

Come out, enjoy the fun and may the best taco win.

