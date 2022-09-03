Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Dave White Chevrolet’s Football Friday: Week 3

WTVG Football Friday
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 1:13 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On the September 2nd edition of Dave White Chevrolet Football Friday, BCSN and 13abc has coverage of the final week in which TRAC teams will face off against NLL teams.

The TRAC will dissolve following the 2022-2023 school year with Clay, Findlay, Fremont Ross, and Whitmer joining the NLL. Maumee will depart from the NLL for NBC.

Highlighted games will include:

  • St. John’s at Perrysburg
  • Whitmer at Anthony Wayne
  • Findlay at Bowling Green
  • Olentangy Orange at Central Catholic
  • Bowsher at Northview
  • Clay at Springfield
  • Swanton at Rogers
  • Lakota at Northwood
  • Fremont Ross at Sandusky
  • Western Reserve at Edison
  • Pioneer at Bedford
  • Brush at Southview
  • Eastwood at Maumee
  • Carey at Waite
  • Start at St. Francis

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Negotiators were called in for a barricade situation
Four arrested after Toledo shootout leads to police standoff
Woman sustains serious injuries after Monroe County altercation
New video footage details liquor store altercation, leaving one woman seriously injured
Police lights
Murder warrants issued in death of Catherine Craig
Russell was arrested after getting into a fight at his own wedding in Sandusky.
Groom arrested, accused of punching guest at his own wedding at Kalahari
Officials said four teens were riding a pickup truck when they crashed into a tree. The truck...
2 teens electrocuted by live wires following pickup truck crash, sheriff says

Latest News

WTVG Football Friday
Dave White Chevrolet’s Football Friday: Week 2
Dave White Chevrolet’s Football Friday: Week 1
Tiffin Columbian High School
Three Columbian football players suspended for alleged vandalism
Dave White Football Friday Week 9
Dave White Football Friday Week 9