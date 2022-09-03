Dave White Chevrolet’s Football Friday: Week 3
Published: Sep. 3, 2022
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On the September 2nd edition of Dave White Chevrolet Football Friday, BCSN and 13abc has coverage of the final week in which TRAC teams will face off against NLL teams.
The TRAC will dissolve following the 2022-2023 school year with Clay, Findlay, Fremont Ross, and Whitmer joining the NLL. Maumee will depart from the NLL for NBC.
Highlighted games will include:
- St. John’s at Perrysburg
- Whitmer at Anthony Wayne
- Findlay at Bowling Green
- Olentangy Orange at Central Catholic
- Bowsher at Northview
- Clay at Springfield
- Swanton at Rogers
- Lakota at Northwood
- Fremont Ross at Sandusky
- Western Reserve at Edison
- Pioneer at Bedford
- Brush at Southview
- Eastwood at Maumee
- Carey at Waite
- Start at St. Francis
