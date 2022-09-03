Dave White Chevrolet’s Football Friday: Week 3

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On the September 2nd edition of Dave White Chevrolet Football Friday, BCSN and 13abc has coverage of the final week in which TRAC teams will face off against NLL teams.

The TRAC will dissolve following the 2022-2023 school year with Clay, Findlay, Fremont Ross, and Whitmer joining the NLL. Maumee will depart from the NLL for NBC.

Highlighted games will include:

St. John’s at Perrysburg

Whitmer at Anthony Wayne

Findlay at Bowling Green

Olentangy Orange at Central Catholic

Bowsher at Northview

Clay at Springfield

Swanton at Rogers

Lakota at Northwood

Fremont Ross at Sandusky

Western Reserve at Edison

Pioneer at Bedford

Brush at Southview

Eastwood at Maumee

Carey at Waite

Start at St. Francis

