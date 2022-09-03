Franklin Park Mall closed due to water main break

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Franklin Park Mall announced that it is experiencing a water main break, which temporarily shut down the facility around 10:00 a.m., this morning.

Around 3:30 p.m., on Sept. 3, Franklin Park Mall posted to their Facebook page that they will be closed for the remainder of the day due to the break.

This is a developing story, check back later for further details, or follow their website for updates.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.