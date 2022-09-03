Franklin Park Mall closed due to water main break
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Franklin Park Mall announced that it is experiencing a water main break, which temporarily shut down the facility around 10:00 a.m., this morning.
Around 3:30 p.m., on Sept. 3, Franklin Park Mall posted to their Facebook page that they will be closed for the remainder of the day due to the break.
