Garden Bros Nuclear Circus hosts weekend full of performances

By Megan Finke
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Garden Bros Nuclear Circus Humans Gone Wild will present a brand new show at the Toledo Speedway, throughout the weekend.

The one and a half hour show is packed with aerial artists, special effects and more all in the worlds largest big top arena. There are over 60 performers from around the world that will be showcasing their talents.

Some unique performances will include a human cannonball, wheel of death, motorcycles in the sphere of fear, human slingshot and girls hanging by their hair.

The first show starts today, Sept. 3 at 1:30 p.m., and again at 4:30 p.m., and then 7:30 p.m. On Sunday, Sept. 4, there will be three showings, at 1:00 p.m., 4:00 p.m., and 7:00 p.m.

There will also be two shows on Monday, Sept. 5. One at 1:00 p.m., and another at 4:00 p.m.

Tickets range from zero to $60 and are available here.

Free children’s tickets have been distributed to local elementary schools, pre-schools, day care facilities and churches. The free children’s ticket is also available for download here.

If you come early, there will be a chance to meet the circus performers, get face paint, ride the Monster Slide, play on a moon bounce and have snacks.

