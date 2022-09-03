Birthday Club
Man arrested after five Upper Sandusky students were hospitalized due to reactions from narcotics

According to the press release, the investigation determined the illegal narcotics were brought...
According to the press release, the investigation determined the illegal narcotics were brought to the school by a student and five students were transported to Wyandot Memorial Hospital for medical treatment.(MGN)
By Megan Finke
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Upper Sandusky Police Department was dispatched to the Upper Sandusky High School on Sept. 2, as several students were having an adverse reaction to illegal narcotics, a press release from the department said.

Upon arrival, Wyandot County Emergency Medical Services tended to the student’s needs and officers began an investigation.

According to the press release, the investigation determined that the illegal narcotics were brought to the school by a student. Five students were transported to Wyandot Memorial Hospital for medical treatment.

The Wyandot County Major Crimes Unit and Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office assisted the officers and served a search warrant to 406 W. Spring St., in Upper Sandusky. The press release reports that marijuana and methamphetamines were located in the residence.

Billy Ray Smith, 42, was arrested for aggravated possession of methamphetamines, while officers were executing the search warrant, the report said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

