Sept. 3, 2022: Heather’s Saturday AM Forecast
Showers and storms likely Sunday, otherwise, a nice weekend to (unofficially) round out summer!
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 5:37 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TODAY: Increasing clouds through the day. Warm and humid. High 88. TONIGHT: Showers developing. Low 68. SUNDAY: Scattered thunderstorms through the day. Cooler, high 81. MONDAY (LABOR DAY): An isolated chance for a shower, otherwise partly cloudy and a bit humid. High 80.
