Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Sept. 3, 2022: Heather’s Saturday AM Forecast

Showers and storms likely Sunday, otherwise, a nice weekend to (unofficially) round out summer!
Sept. 3, 2022: Heather’s Saturday AM Forecast
Sept. 3, 2022: Heather’s Saturday AM Forecast(wtvg)
By Heather Pollauf
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 5:37 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TODAY: Increasing clouds through the day. Warm and humid. High 88. TONIGHT: Showers developing. Low 68. SUNDAY: Scattered thunderstorms through the day. Cooler, high 81. MONDAY (LABOR DAY): An isolated chance for a shower, otherwise partly cloudy and a bit humid. High 80.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Negotiators were called in for a barricade situation
Four arrested after Toledo shootout leads to police standoff
Woman sustains serious injuries after Monroe County altercation
New video footage details liquor store altercation, leaving one woman seriously injured
Police lights
Murder warrants issued in death of Catherine Craig
Russell was arrested after getting into a fight at his own wedding in Sandusky.
Groom arrested, accused of punching guest at his own wedding at Kalahari
Officials said four teens were riding a pickup truck when they crashed into a tree. The truck...
2 teens electrocuted by live wires following pickup truck crash, sheriff says

Latest News

9/2/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
9/2/22: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast
9/2: Dan’s Friday Noon Forecast
9/2: Dan’s Friday Noon Forecast
9/2: Dan’s Friday Noon Forecast
9/2: Dan's Friday Noon Forecast
9/2: Derek's Friday AM Forecast
9/2: Derek’s Friday AM Forecast