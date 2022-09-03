Birthday Club
Trailer fire along Ohio turnpike

No information has been released and traffic is open on the turnpike.
By Megan Finke
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Early this morning, a trailer was seen on fire along the Ohio Turnpike just after 12:00 a.m.

A semi-truck and trailer were both seen on the side of the road heading eastbound near Perrysburg. The flames appeared to come from the back of the trailer.

Dave White Chevrolet’s Football Friday: Week 3 - Segment 1