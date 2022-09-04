Birthday Club
9/3: Derek's Saturday 11pm Forecast

Slow-moving showers and storms may cause heavy downpours.
By Derek Witt
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 12:11 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with lows in the upper 60s and a shower or two arriving late. SUNDAY: Scattered, slow-moving showers and t-storms with locally heavy downpours possible. Mostly cloudy and humid with highs near 80. SUNDAY NIGHT: Scattered showers and storms persist with lows in the upper 60s. LABOR DAY: A few showers and perhaps a rumble of thunder with mostly cloudy skies, muggy conditions, and highs around 80. EXTENDED: Partly sunny Tuesday with a stray shower possible, highs in the low 80s. Mostly sunny for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday with highs rising steadily from the low 80s to the upper 80s during that period. A few t-storms are then possible next Saturday with highs in the low 80s.

