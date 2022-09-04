9/4: Derek’s Sunday Evening Forecast

TONIGHT: Scattered showers with a few rumbles of thunder. Activity will be slow-moving, so locally heavy downpours will be possible; lows in the mid to upper 60s. LABOR DAY: A shower or two around with thunder possible. Otherwise, mostly cloudy and humid with highs in the upper 70s. MONDAY NIGHT: A lingering shower possible and staying muggy lows in the mid-60s. TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy and humid with highs near 80 and an isolated shower. EXTENDED: Partly sunny Wednesday with highs in the low 80s. A stray shower can’t be ruled out, but the day will be mainly dry. Mostly sunny Thursday and Friday with highs in the mid-80s. Periods of on and off rain, as well as t-storms, expected next weekend with highs in the low 80s on Saturday, upper 70s for Sunday.

