Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

9/4: Derek’s Sunday Evening Forecast

Mostly dry early this week but humid with spotty showers.
9/4: Derek's Sunday Evening Forecast
By Derek Witt
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 7:47 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TONIGHT: Scattered showers with a few rumbles of thunder. Activity will be slow-moving, so locally heavy downpours will be possible; lows in the mid to upper 60s. LABOR DAY: A shower or two around with thunder possible. Otherwise, mostly cloudy and humid with highs in the upper 70s. MONDAY NIGHT: A lingering shower possible and staying muggy lows in the mid-60s. TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy and humid with highs near 80 and an isolated shower. EXTENDED: Partly sunny Wednesday with highs in the low 80s. A stray shower can’t be ruled out, but the day will be mainly dry. Mostly sunny Thursday and Friday with highs in the mid-80s. Periods of on and off rain, as well as t-storms, expected next weekend with highs in the low 80s on Saturday, upper 70s for Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the press release, the investigation determined the illegal narcotics were brought...
Man arrested after 5 Upper Sandusky students hospitalized due to reactions to drugs
A man is dead after a stabbing Saturday in Toledo on Peck Street, according to police.
TPD: Person dies in stabbing, suspect turns himself in
Yahir Cancino, a Dalhart High School sophomore, has died after suffering a head injury early...
High school football player dies after suffering head injury, family says
Around 3:30 p.m., on Sept. 3, Franklin Park Mall posted to their Facebook page that they will...
Franklin Park Mall back open after water main break
Russell was arrested after getting into a fight at his own wedding in Sandusky.
Groom arrested, accused of punching guest at his own wedding at Kalahari

Latest News

9/4: Derek's Sunday Evening Forecast
9/4: Derek's Sunday Evening Forecast
Sept. 4, 2022: Heather’s Sunday AM Forecast
Sept. 4, 2022: Heather’s Sunday AM Forecast
Sept. 4, 2022: Heather's Sunday AM Forecast
Sept. 4, 2022: Heather’s Sunday AM Forecast
9/3: Derek's Saturday 11pm Forecast
9/3: Derek’s Saturday 11pm Forecast