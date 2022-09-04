Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Old coins worth nearly $300,000 found under floorboards

An English household finds nearly $300,000 worth of gold coins from centuries ago.
An English household finds nearly $300,000 worth of gold coins from centuries ago.(Spink & Son)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – An English household literally uncovered a buried treasure and they’ll likely get a pretty penny for it.

During a renovation of their 18th century home in 2019, the residents came across a salt-glazed earthenware cup stuck beneath the concrete and floorboards.

An English household finds nearly $300,000 worth of gold coins from centuries ago.
An English household finds nearly $300,000 worth of gold coins from centuries ago.(Spink & Son)

When they looked inside, they discovered more than 260 gold coins.

The auction house Spink & Son issued a statement calling this one of the largest hoards of 17th and 18th century English gold coins ever confirmed in Britain.

An English household finds nearly $300,000 worth of gold coins from centuries ago.
An English household finds nearly $300,000 worth of gold coins from centuries ago.(Spink & Son)

They said the coins could be worth nearly $300,000.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is dead after a stabbing Saturday in Toledo on Peck Street, according to police.
TPD: Person dies in stabbing, murder warrant issued for suspect
According to the press release, the investigation determined the illegal narcotics were brought...
Man arrested after five Upper Sandusky students were hospitalized due to reactions from narcotics
Russell was arrested after getting into a fight at his own wedding in Sandusky.
Groom arrested, accused of punching guest at his own wedding at Kalahari
Around 3:30 p.m., on Sept. 3, Franklin Park Mall posted to their Facebook page that they will...
Franklin Park Mall back open after water main break
Yahir Cancino, a Dalhart High School sophomore, has died after suffering a head injury early...
High school football player dies after suffering head injury, family says

Latest News

Authorities in Indiana say Officer Seara Burton will be taken off life support after she was...
Indiana officer who was shot in head is moved to hospice
FILE - New graduates line up before the start of a community college commencement in East...
Some states could tax Biden’s student loan debt relief
Sept. 4, 2022: Heather’s Sunday AM Forecast
Sept. 4, 2022: Heather’s Sunday AM Forecast
Eliza Fletcher, 38, was abducted in Memphis, Tennessee, while going on her morning run.
Arrest made in connection with Eliza Fletcher’s abduction