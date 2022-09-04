Birthday Club
OSU football fans celebrate a win: Local bar celebrates sports betting license approval

By Carli Petrus
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 11:51 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Football fans tuned into Saturday night’s Ohio State vs. Notre Dame season opener on 13abc, and although they had some people show up to watch the game, owner of local bar Downtown Johnny’s, Dan Martinez, says he is hoping his new sports betting license will bring in even more people next season.

“We’ll definitely be open for NFL, college, Mondays, Monday Night Football, everything,” said Martinez.”

So far, the state has awarded 200 businesses type-c licenses, allowing people to place bets on kiosks.

According to the Ohio Casino Control Commission, only two bars in Toledo are on that list, and Downtown Johnny’s is one of them.

Two more bars in Lucas county and two in Wood County have also been approved.

Martinez says he has no idea how he got the license.

“It was a gamble, right?”

He tells 13abc that he looks forward to what it will bring for his bar when sports betting comes online January 1st.

“Hopefully it just draws people in, you know, this is the place to come to do your betting at,” Martinez said.

More applications for businesses could be approved before sports betting goes live next year. You will also be able to place bets on your phone and at casinos.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

