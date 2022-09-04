Birthday Club
TPD: Person dies in stabbing, murder warrant issued for suspect

A man is dead after a stabbing Saturday in Toledo on Peck Street, according to police.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 11:28 PM EDT
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man is dead after a stabbing Saturday in Toledo, according to police.

Toledo police were called to a stabbing in the 1300 block of Peck Street around 4 p.m. Saturday. That’s near Mulberry Park.

Authorities found Terry Austin, 44, who was stabbed at least once. Police said he was treated at the scene and taken to a hospital where he did not survive.

The suspect is identified as Dennis Robinson, 55, who ran away from the scene, detectives said. A murder warrant was issued for his arrest, according to a news release from police.

Anyone with more information is asked to call crimestoppers at 419-255-1111.

