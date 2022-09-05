1 dead, 5 hospitalized in four-vehicle crash on US 6

SANDUSKY COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - A four-vehicle crash on US 6 over the weekend left one man dead and five others hospitalized.

The crash occurred on Sept. 4 around 10:32 p.m. on US 6 near mile post 5 in Madison Township.

According to the Fremont Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, James R. Baker Jr., 42, of Toledo was traveling eastbound on US 6 in a black Ford F-150. Witnesses say Baker drove left of center and attempted to pass several vehicles. During this time, three other cars were heading westbound on US 6.

Baker first struck a white Ford Focus driven by an 18-year-old man from Fremont. The 18-year-old attempted to swerve right when he and his four passengers were struck. After the impact, the 18-year-old’s car drove off the north side of the road and struck two tree stumps before coming to a stop. OSHP says all occupants of the vehicle were treated and released at the scene.

According to OSHP, Baker then hit a black Chevrolet Colorado driven by a 24-year-old woman from Celina. The woman’s car also drive off the north side of the road and then struck a tree before coming to a stop. Both passengers of the vehicle were transported to an area hospital.

OSHP says Baker then continued on and stuck a blue Ford Five Hundred head on. The vehicle was being driven by a 20-year-old man from South Amherst. There were four total passengers in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

According to OSHP, the right rear passenger, David Walker II, 20, of Vermilion sustained fatal injuries. The other three passengers were transported to an area hospital along with Baker.

OSHP says alcohol is believed to be a factor and the crash remains under investigation.

