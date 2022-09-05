Birthday Club
9/5: Dan’s Monday Noon Forecast

Overcast, though dry for most this Labor Day; warming trend this week
Overcast, though mostly dry for Labor Day cookouts... and getting warmer through the week. Dan Smith has the details.
By Dan Smith
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
It was a dreary, rainy and very fall-like Sunday... and while we’ve kept the clouds, most of the rain has kept at bay for Labor Day. “Cookouts without washouts” will be the key this evening, and with slow-clearing clouds, things will get warmer by the end of the week -- mid-80s once again by Friday. Next weekend is a big wildcard, with downpours in some models and dry/warm afternoons in others... watch this space for future developments!

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

