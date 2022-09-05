9/5: Dan’s Monday Noon Forecast

It was a dreary, rainy and very fall-like Sunday... and while we’ve kept the clouds, most of the rain has kept at bay for Labor Day. “Cookouts without washouts” will be the key this evening, and with slow-clearing clouds, things will get warmer by the end of the week -- mid-80s once again by Friday. Next weekend is a big wildcard, with downpours in some models and dry/warm afternoons in others... watch this space for future developments!

