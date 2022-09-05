Birthday Club
9/5: Derek’s Labor Day Evening Forecast

A sprinkle possible through midweek, otherwise increasing sunshine.
By Derek Witt
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 7:52 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with just a stray shower possible and lows in the mid-60s. TUESDAY: More clouds early on, then some sun in the afternoon with highs close to 80. A stray shower can’t be ruled out, especially south and east of Toledo. TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with a sprinkle possible, lows around 60. WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s. A brief sprinkle is possible, especially east of I-75. EXTENDED: Lots of sun for Thursday and Friday with highs both days in the mid-80s, but humidity levels will be low. Highs in the low to mid-80s Saturday with t-storms possible from late afternoon into the evening. More widespread rain and storms on Sunday with highs in the upper 70s. A lingering shower Monday, highs in the mid-70s.

