Bedroom catches fire in Toledo house Monday

Officials say the homeowner was home at the time and attempted to put the fire out on her own before she called 911.(WTVG)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A bedroom in a Toledo house caught on fire Monday afternoon.

According to Toledo Fire and Rescue, crews were dispatched to a single family home on the three thousand block of Daleford Drive for a fire. Officials say the homeowner was home at the time and attempted to put the fire out on her own before she called 911.

TFRD says the fire was confined to one bedroom and there were no injuries to the people or pets inside.

The fire is currently under investigation but officials say they believe the fire was an accident that was caused by an overloaded electrical outlet.

