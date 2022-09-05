Community remembers Braylen Noble two years later

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two years ago, three-year-old Braylen Noble was reported missing at Hunter’s Ridge Apartments in Toledo. The search for him started on Friday, and on Tuesday, he was found dead in the apartment’s pool.

“It was very devastating, I don’t understand how something like that could happen to a poor little child. And an innocent child at that,” says Hilary Gembarowicz.

Noble’s mother, Dajnae Cox, was charged with child endangerment and obstruction of justice, and his grandmother, Bobbie Johnson, was charged with obstruction of justice as well.

“My heart still breaks for him every day,” says Gembarowicz. “I just don’t understand how they can live with what they did, it was devastating.”

According to people at Hunter’s Ridge, nearly the entire community came out to look for the young boy.

“I’m happy the community came out together to search for Braelyn,” says Gembarowicz. “The outcome wasn’t with anyone expected, but justice is going to be served.”

After Noble was found, hundreds of people came out to his vigil, leaving behind notes, teddy bears, flowers and balloons.

”It was crazy,” says Tevin Reid, who lives at Hunter’s Ridge. “It was everybody, about half of Toledo was there dropping off bears and roses to his little memorial where he passed away or where they found his body at. It was pretty heartbreaking for him to go so soon.”

Both Cox and Johnson are scheduled to stand trial on Monday, Sept. 12th.

