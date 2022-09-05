Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Community remembers Braylen Noble two years later

By Willie Daniely III
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two years ago, three-year-old Braylen Noble was reported missing at Hunter’s Ridge Apartments in Toledo. The search for him started on Friday, and on Tuesday, he was found dead in the apartment’s pool.

“It was very devastating, I don’t understand how something like that could happen to a poor little child. And an innocent child at that,” says Hilary Gembarowicz.

Noble’s mother, Dajnae Cox, was charged with child endangerment and obstruction of justice, and his grandmother, Bobbie Johnson, was charged with obstruction of justice as well.

“My heart still breaks for him every day,” says Gembarowicz. “I just don’t understand how they can live with what they did, it was devastating.”

According to people at Hunter’s Ridge, nearly the entire community came out to look for the young boy.

“I’m happy the community came out together to search for Braelyn,” says Gembarowicz. “The outcome wasn’t with anyone expected, but justice is going to be served.”

After Noble was found, hundreds of people came out to his vigil, leaving behind notes, teddy bears, flowers and balloons.

”It was crazy,” says Tevin Reid, who lives at Hunter’s Ridge. “It was everybody, about half of Toledo was there dropping off bears and roses to his little memorial where he passed away or where they found his body at. It was pretty heartbreaking for him to go so soon.”

Both Cox and Johnson are scheduled to stand trial on Monday, Sept. 12th.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was killed and 21 people were injured in a nine-vehicle crash on I-75 southbound in Lima...
OSHP: Man killed, 21 hurt in I-75 crash in Lima
According to the press release, the investigation determined the illegal narcotics were brought...
Man arrested after 5 Upper Sandusky students hospitalized due to reactions to drugs
A man is dead after a stabbing Saturday in Toledo on Peck Street, according to police.
TPD: Person dies in stabbing, suspect turns himself in
Woman asks Ohio sheriff sergeant for help with flat tire, gets arrested for OVI
Yahir Cancino, a Dalhart High School sophomore, has died after suffering a head injury early...
High school football player dies after suffering head injury, family says

Latest News

Two years ago, three-year-old Braylen Noble was reported missing at Hunter’s Ridge Apartments...
Remembering Braylen Noble
Up to $200 million of medical debt could be relieved
Toledo City Council ordinance could eliminate medical debt for around 25,000 Toledoans
Toledo City Council is set to hear an ordinance Tuesday that could relieve up to $200 million...
City Council ordinance could eliminate medical debt for 25,000 Toledoans
R2 Innovative Technologies
A golf technology company that started in Toledo 24 years ago ended up being a “hole in one” nationwide