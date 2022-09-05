A golf technology company that started in Toledo 24 years ago ended up being a “hole in one” nationwide

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - This year’s Dana open is in the books and LPGA golfers are moving on to Cincinnati for another tournament, but a little piece of Toledo will continue to follow them across the nation.

“The moment that the walking scorer puts the shot hit in, that computes a stat like a fairway hit or a green and regulation or how many puts they have,” said R2 Innovative Technologies owner Bob Rodgers. “What used to come in at the end of the round, or be not real time, is now real time to the telecast and to consumers around the world.”

R2 Innovative Technologies is used all across the country to keep track of golf scores, supporting more than 95 professional golf tournaments each year. But, like most things, the real-time scoring software started out small, and the idea began right here in Toledo.

“I went to a golf tournament and saw that how they were doing things was with paper, over radios, so, I computerized it so that if you put a score in over here on a computer, it would show up on other computers that were all networked over cable; back then, there was no wireless,” said Rodgers.

As for what’s next for the tech company… Rodgers says the future of sports is all about betting.

“The more data you can collect from all the golfers, there are 8,000 plus shots in a given week, the more we can gather that data and analyze that data, the more predictive we can be with that data,” Rodgers said.

