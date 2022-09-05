Imagination Station announces September events

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Imagination Station has announced the events that will talk place at the science center throughout September.

Imagination Station says the events will include new movies, new exhibitions and also some grown-up-only events.

The September events are as follows:

Now Showing: KeyBank Discovery Theater

LAST CHANCE: “Journey to Space 3D Until September 15

“Dinosaurs of Antarctica 3D

Click here to see the showtimes.

Tinkering Space

The Towering Tinker Explore balance and stability as objects are stacked to create unusual towers. The event is great for families of all ages and challenges creativity and innovation. Attendees will learn about counting and measurements while using familiar materials in an unfamiliar way. Tinkering Space activities take place in IDEA Lab and are free with admission or membership to the science center.



ZIP Code Matters

Sept. 8 at 6:30 p.m. in the KeyBank Discovery Theater

Where you live is more than an address and a neighborhood, for some, it’s part of your identity. This documentary explores how ZIP codes affect access to education, transportation and wealth while also learning how ZIP codes can have an impact on a person’s health and well-being.

Click here to RSVP for the event.

Science After Dark: “Whodunit? Mystery Theater”

Sept. 10 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Imagination Station

This event is for ages 21 years and older. This event will keep everyone looking over their shoulders as they uncover clues and solve a whodunit thriller. Dress in your best evening wear and suits as this is a refined party.

Doors open at 6 p.m. where participants can grab a drink and explore the science center. Seating begins at 6:30 p.m. with the show beginning at 7 p.m.

Presale tickets cost $45 for members and $50 for non-members while tickets are the door cost $50 for members and $55 for non-members.

Click here to get your tickets.

Backyard Wilderness 3D

Sept. 15

This film entertains viewers with the unexpected wonders of nature that are right in our own backyards. The film includes an array of wildlife images and behavior that was captured on cameras mounted inside of dens, nests and moving along the forest floor.

Homeschool Workshops - Sept. 21

Forces and Motion Marble Machines: Kindergarten through third grade 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. Explore how objects move and change direction while experimenting with engineering design as you create a machine that meets design parameters. Marble Machines: Fourth grade through eighth grade 1:30 p.m. - 3 p.m. Experiment with gravity, friction and acceleration as you utilize the engineering design process to complete a machine designed to transport a marble.



The Science of Guinness World Records

Sept. 30

Member Preview Night: Sept. 29

Imagination Station’s newest exhibit, “The Science of Guinness World Records” allows participants to discover the world’s great record holders, what it took to cement their names in the history books and how participants can potentially become part of history.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.