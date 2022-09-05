Birthday Club
OSHP: Man killed, 21 hurt in I-75 crash in Lima

A man was killed and 21 people were injured in a nine-vehicle crash on I-75 southbound in Lima on Sept 4, 2022, according to OSHP.
A man was killed and 21 people were injured in a nine-vehicle crash on I-75 southbound in Lima on Sept 4, 2022, according to OSHP.(Lima Fire Department)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 10:51 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LIMA, Ohio (WTVG) - One man is dead and more than 20 others were injured in a nine-vehicle crash on I-75 in Lima Sunday, authorities said.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, it happened on I-75 southbound near mile post 125 around 12:30 p.m. Sunday. Troopers said a freightliner semi truck was headed south when it approached slowed traffic from a separate crash. The semi hit several vehicles, causing nine total vehicles to be involved.

Joseph Schwarz, 64, of Fairfield, was killed in the crash. He was the rear seat passenger in a Suburban involved in the crash, OSHP said.

21 others were injured in the crash. Troopers said 10 people were taken to area hospitals and 11 others were treated at the scene.

The southbound lanes of I-75 have since reopened. Numerous emergency agencies responded to the incident. OSHP said the investigation is still ongoing and reminds drivers to drive safely.

