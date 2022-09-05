Birthday Club
Parents speaking out after daughter hospitalized for Upper Sandusky High School drug incident

By Carli Petrus
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
UPPER SANDUSKY, Ohio (WTVG) - A mother and a father are speaking out about what happened to their daughter. They say she was one of the five Upper Sandusky High School students who had to be hospitalized after taking illegal drugs at school.

Leo Gallant and Tammy Gephart say they got a phone call from the school Friday, and they thought their daughter was just being sent home sick.

“I was like I’m just here to get my daughter and she looked at me and was like you need to go in the office,” said Gallant.

Instead, they say they arrived to find EMS and Upper Sandusky Police on the scene and their daughter unresponsive on the floor inside the school.

“To see her that way was not a good feeling,” Gallant said.

Further investigation found that another student brought the drugs to school.

Superintendent for Upper Sandusky Exempted Village Schools, Eric Landversicht, told 13abc in a written statement:

The parents say they want the Upper Sandusky School District to put tougher security and rules in place moving forward.

“Down-playing it, saying it was just an adverse reaction to drugs they just shouldn’t have been doing, which, they shouldn’t have been, but kids overdose, my daughter could have died that day,” said Gephart. “It’s a scary thought of what are we sending our kids to school. I understand it starts at home with the parents, but if we’re doing our part here at home and we teach them right from wrong and we send them to school, what is the school doing to also to make sure they are making the best decisions that they possibly can?”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

