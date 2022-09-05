Parents speaking out after daughter hospitalized for Upper Sandusky High School drug incident

UPPER SANDUSKY, Ohio (WTVG) - A mother and a father are speaking out about what happened to their daughter. They say she was one of the five Upper Sandusky High School students who had to be hospitalized after taking illegal drugs at school.

Leo Gallant and Tammy Gephart say they got a phone call from the school Friday, and they thought their daughter was just being sent home sick.

“I was like I’m just here to get my daughter and she looked at me and was like you need to go in the office,” said Gallant.

Instead, they say they arrived to find EMS and Upper Sandusky Police on the scene and their daughter unresponsive on the floor inside the school.

“To see her that way was not a good feeling,” Gallant said.

Further investigation found that another student brought the drugs to school.

Superintendent for Upper Sandusky Exempted Village Schools, Eric Landversicht, told 13abc in a written statement:

“I cannot discuss individual student issues with you by district policy and federal law. Incidents like this remind us of the dangers present in our community and the need for a community response to keep our children safe. I am thankful for the vigilance of school staff and the immediate response from our local law enforcement and emergency partners. School staff will continue to be vigilant to keep our schools safe for everyone in an atmosphere that promotes learning and community.”

The parents say they want the Upper Sandusky School District to put tougher security and rules in place moving forward.

“Down-playing it, saying it was just an adverse reaction to drugs they just shouldn’t have been doing, which, they shouldn’t have been, but kids overdose, my daughter could have died that day,” said Gephart. “It’s a scary thought of what are we sending our kids to school. I understand it starts at home with the parents, but if we’re doing our part here at home and we teach them right from wrong and we send them to school, what is the school doing to also to make sure they are making the best decisions that they possibly can?”

