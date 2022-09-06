Birthday Club
9/6: Dan’s Tuesday Noon Forecast

Warming week in the work; wet weekend likely
Slow clearing and slow warming through the week, and already eyeing at least one wet day of the weekend ahead. Dan Smith explains.
By Dan Smith
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
We’ll add a bit of sunshine each day for the rest of the week, as highs slowly warm back to the mid-80s by Friday. The weekend will feature a “cut-off low” ambling over the Midwest, potentially delivering downpours Sunday and Monday. Highs will remain in the 70s early next week as a result.

