9/6: Dan’s Tuesday Noon Forecast

We’ll add a bit of sunshine each day for the rest of the week, as highs slowly warm back to the mid-80s by Friday. The weekend will feature a “cut-off low” ambling over the Midwest, potentially delivering downpours Sunday and Monday. Highs will remain in the 70s early next week as a result.

