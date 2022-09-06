Anthony Wayne Trail traffic pattern to change for two months

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The traffic pattern for a certain stretch of the Anthony Wayne Trail will be changing for two months starting this week.

According to the City of Toledo, in conjunction with a roadway reconstruction project, the traffic pattern will change on the Anthony Wayne Trail between Glendale Avenue and Detroit Avenue.

The change in traffic pattern is set to begin on Sept. 7 at 9 a.m. and is scheduled to remain in place for two months.

The City says the current traffic pattern will be relocated from inbound Trail to outbound Trail. Traffic will remain in a single lane in each direction configuration within outbound Trail.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.