Biden to visit Detroit Auto Show

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - President Biden is set to visit the North American International Auto Show in Michigan next week.

The Auto Show will take place on Sept. 14 at the Huntington Place, located at 1 Washington Blvd. in Detroit.

During his visit, President Biden will highlight the electric vehicle manufacturing boom that is happening in America.

