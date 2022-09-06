Bond set for man accused of fatal stabbing in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man accused of stabbing and killing a man in Toledo over the weekend is being held on a $1 million bond, court records show.

Dennis Robinson, 55, is facing a murder charge in the stabbing death Terry Austin, 44.

Police say Robinson stabbed Austin in the 1300 block of Peck Street near Mulberry Park around 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3. Officers found Austin in the road suffering from at least one stab wound. He was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

Police said Robinson initially ran away from the scene. TPD issued a murder warrant for Robinson, who turned himself in on Sunday afternoon.

Robinson is due back in court on Sept. 13.

Stabbing on Peck (wtvg)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.