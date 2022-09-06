Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Boyfriend charged with murder after deputies find woman dead

Authorities say Justin James Jarvy, 33, is being held on a second-degree murder charge in...
Authorities say Justin James Jarvy, 33, is being held on a second-degree murder charge in Arizona.(Mohave County Sheriff's Office)
By Ben Bradley and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YUCCA, Ariz. (Arizona’s Family/Gray News) - A man is accused of killing his live-in girlfriend over the weekend in a small western town in Arizona.

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office reports that 33-year-old Justin James Jarvy has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder after deputies responded to a domestic violence call on Sept. 3.

According to Arizona’s Family, authorities were called to a home shortly after midnight, where they found a woman dead and a man who had been injured.

Detectives said witnesses told them that the situation started when they heard the woman, later identified as 32-year-old Michelle Bock-Caswell, screaming for help. They said they ran to help the woman but found Jarvy on top of her.

The sheriff’s office said witnesses told them Jarvy had the woman in a chokehold, and they yelled at him to stop. Jarvy refused, and the witnesses began fighting with him to keep him away from Bock-Caswell, who was unconscious.

When deputies arrived, the sheriff’s office said the 32-year-old woman was dead. Jarvy was detained and taken to an area hospital for injuries he received during the fight.

Jarvy was released from the hospital and booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 Arizona's Family via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was killed and 21 people were injured in a nine-vehicle crash on I-75 southbound in Lima...
OSHP: Man killed, 21 hurt in I-75 crash in Lima
The crash occurred on Sept. 4 around 10:32 p.m. on US 6 near mile post 5 in Madison Township.
1 dead, 5 hospitalized in four-vehicle crash on US 6
Fiery crash at Sylvania and Monroe leaves one dead, another injured
Fiery crash at Sylvania and Monroe leaves one dead, another injured
Upper Sandusky High School parents speaking out
Parents speaking out after daughter hospitalized for Upper Sandusky High School drug incident
Woman asks Ohio sheriff sergeant for help with flat tire, gets arrested for OVI

Latest News

Building Better Schools: TPS Pre-Medical and Health Sciences Academy
Building Better Schools: TPS launches Pre-Med school
A U.S. Coast Guard boat and helicopter search the area Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, near Freeland,...
Victims of floatplane crash included activist, winemaker
It should be widely available in the coming weeks
New COVID-19 booster targets omicron
9/6/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
9/6/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore speaks next to images of Damien Sanderson and Myles...
Fears high as Canadian police search for stabbing suspect