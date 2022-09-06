Building Better Schools: TPS launches Pre-Med school

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Public Schools students are learning how to investigate crime scenes in their intro to medicine class.

TPS launched its Pre-Medical and Health Science Academy this fall and there’s already a waiting list for next year.

A “crime” has been committed and it’s up to the students to figure out the who, what, when, and why at the “crime scene.” The CSI lesson is part of the intro to medicine course at TPS Pre-Medical and Health Science Academy.

“We’re learning how to investigate a scene and jot down all of the things that are happening to the body and just investigating really,” said Jaden Tolliver, a student in the program.

72 ninth grade students are currently enrolled. They have a chance to earn their STNA certification along with education in phlebotomy, pharmacy, and biomedical engineering while still in high school.

“Our students have already been CPR trained they’ve already been stopped the bleed trained,” said Jack Hunter, Principal at TPS Pre-Medical and Health Science Academy. “They already earned industry credentials before they even started high school so as they are building their resumes, they are already ahead of every other learner who is interested in the medical field. They’re taking medical classes as freshman where most programs take medical classes junior and senior year they’re starting his freshman building their medical background knowledge.”

It’s all thanks to a partnership with ProMedica. For some, the medical field is in their DNA.

“My grandma’s in the medical field, my mother is in the medical field and so are my cousins,” said Lylee Cales, a student in the program.

For others, they’re following a childhood dream.

“I want to be a traveling nurse when I get older and I wanna do something in the medical field and I thought that this would be an advantage for me,” Tolliver said.

These students know this program is giving them an edge and they’re grateful for the head start.

“I’m amazed that I’m in here,” Tolliver said. “I accomplished some things that I wanted to accomplish and I think I’ve made my family proud.”

The school is taking applications for next year at the link here.

