Children’s Halloween events return to Toledo Zoo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Zoo celebrates Halloween with its Little Boo and Pumpkin Path this October.
Little Boo will kick off on October 20 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will resume on October 21.
The Trick-or-Treat event around the zoo will include various activities for children of all ages.
The following free events will include:
- Strolling Magic throughout the zoo grounds
- Boo-tacular Play Area in the Main Plaza and Amphitheatre
- Pumpkin Carving Demos throughout the zoo from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Puppet Shows at Nature’s Neighborhood from 11 a.m., noon and 1 p.m.
- Photo opportunities with popular characters
Attendees will have the option to enjoy Halloween story times on the Jack-o-lantern Express Trains for $3 admission.
The Halloween fun will continue with the zoo’s Pumpkin Path on October 22 and 23 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Pumpkin Path will include the following events:
- Pumpkin Carving Demonstrations throughout the zoo from noon to 3 p.m.
- Character Photo Opportunities from “A Galaxy Far Far Away” provided by Ohio Garrison and Apollo Base Broadway Pavilion
- Strolling Magic throughout Zoo grounds
- Boo-tacular Play Area at the Main Plaza & Amphitheater
- TSA Glass City Steel Drums at the Blade Plaza from 11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 1:30 p.m., and 2:30 p.m.
- Stories & Songs with Witch Sisters Matilda & Hilda (Noon to 2 p.m.)
- Spooktacular Magic Show at the Artic Encounter at 11 a.m., noon, and every hour from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
The Jack-o-lantern express train will be available on October 22 and October 23 as well.
For more information, visit the zoo’s website.
