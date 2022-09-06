Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Children’s Halloween events return to Toledo Zoo

Kids enjoyed trick or treating at the Toledo Zoo.
Kids enjoyed trick or treating at the Toledo Zoo.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Zoo celebrates Halloween with its Little Boo and Pumpkin Path this October.

Little Boo will kick off on October 20 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will resume on October 21.

The Trick-or-Treat event around the zoo will include various activities for children of all ages.

The following free events will include:

  • Strolling Magic throughout the zoo grounds
  • Boo-tacular Play Area in the Main Plaza and Amphitheatre
  • Pumpkin Carving Demos throughout the zoo from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Puppet Shows at Nature’s Neighborhood from 11 a.m., noon and 1 p.m.
  • Photo opportunities with popular characters

Attendees will have the option to enjoy Halloween story times on the Jack-o-lantern Express Trains for $3 admission.

The Halloween fun will continue with the zoo’s Pumpkin Path on October 22 and 23 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Pumpkin Path will include the following events:

  • Pumpkin Carving Demonstrations throughout the zoo from noon to 3 p.m.
  • Character Photo Opportunities from “A Galaxy Far Far Away” provided by Ohio Garrison and Apollo Base Broadway Pavilion
  • Strolling Magic throughout Zoo grounds
  • Boo-tacular Play Area at the Main Plaza & Amphitheater
  • TSA Glass City Steel Drums at the Blade Plaza from 11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 1:30 p.m., and 2:30 p.m.
  • Stories & Songs with Witch Sisters Matilda & Hilda (Noon to 2 p.m.)
  • Spooktacular Magic Show at the Artic Encounter at 11 a.m., noon, and every hour from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The Jack-o-lantern express train will be available on October 22 and October 23 as well.

For more information, visit the zoo’s website.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was killed and 21 people were injured in a nine-vehicle crash on I-75 southbound in Lima...
OSHP: Man killed, 21 hurt in I-75 crash in Lima
The crash occurred on Sept. 4 around 10:32 p.m. on US 6 near mile post 5 in Madison Township.
1 dead, 5 hospitalized in four-vehicle crash on US 6
Fiery crash at Sylvania and Monroe leaves one dead, another injured
Fiery crash at Sylvania and Monroe leaves one dead, another injured
Upper Sandusky High School parents speaking out
Parents speaking out after daughter hospitalized for Upper Sandusky High School drug incident
Woman asks Ohio sheriff sergeant for help with flat tire, gets arrested for OVI

Latest News

The League of Women Voters hosts outreach events for National Voter Registration Day
Toledo’s mayor to visit the White House this week
Toledo federal courthouse
TFRD investigates white powder substance at courthouse
During his visit, President Biden will highlight the electric vehicle manufacturing boom that...
Biden to visit Detroit Auto Show