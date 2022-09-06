Children’s Halloween events return to Toledo Zoo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Zoo celebrates Halloween with its Little Boo and Pumpkin Path this October.

Little Boo will kick off on October 20 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will resume on October 21.

The Trick-or-Treat event around the zoo will include various activities for children of all ages.

The following free events will include:

Strolling Magic throughout the zoo grounds

Boo-tacular Play Area in the Main Plaza and Amphitheatre

Pumpkin Carving Demos throughout the zoo from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Puppet Shows at Nature’s Neighborhood from 11 a.m., noon and 1 p.m.

Photo opportunities with popular characters

Attendees will have the option to enjoy Halloween story times on the Jack-o-lantern Express Trains for $3 admission.

The Halloween fun will continue with the zoo’s Pumpkin Path on October 22 and 23 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Pumpkin Path will include the following events:

Pumpkin Carving Demonstrations throughout the zoo from noon to 3 p.m.

Character Photo Opportunities from “A Galaxy Far Far Away” provided by Ohio Garrison and Apollo Base Broadway Pavilion

Strolling Magic throughout Zoo grounds

Boo-tacular Play Area at the Main Plaza & Amphitheater

TSA Glass City Steel Drums at the Blade Plaza from 11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 1:30 p.m., and 2:30 p.m.

Stories & Songs with Witch Sisters Matilda & Hilda (Noon to 2 p.m.)

Spooktacular Magic Show at the Artic Encounter at 11 a.m., noon, and every hour from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The Jack-o-lantern express train will be available on October 22 and October 23 as well.

For more information, visit the zoo’s website.

