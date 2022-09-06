Birthday Club
Coroner: Man dies from gunshot wound to the head

Three people are in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a shooting at a Toledo bar early Monday morning.
Three people are in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a shooting at a Toledo bar early Monday morning.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man is dead after a shooting in Toledo.

According to the Lucas County Coroner’s Office, 42-year-old James Owens died from a gunshot wound to the head on Monday, Sept. 5. The office ruled his death a homicide.

According to Toledo Police records, Owens was one of three people shot at the Recovery Room bar in the 2600 block of Airport Hwy. in the early morning hours of August 29. TPD said officers found two victims in the parking lot and a third in a vehicle at the Circle K on Airport Hwy. At the time, TPD reported all three victims were taken to area hospitals and were in stable condition. Police did not publicly identify any suspects in that shooting.

It’s unclear at this time whether the gunshot wound the victim died from was the same wound sustained in the bar shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

