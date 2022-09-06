Birthday Club
Driver crashes into Stop & Go moments after State Troopers terminate pursuit

Troopers clocked the vehicle going 85 in a 35 mph zone on Dorr St.
A suspected impaired driver crashed into the Stop & Go at Dorr and Byrne early Sunday, Sept. 4,...
A suspected impaired driver crashed into the Stop & Go at Dorr and Byrne early Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, shortly after state troopers called off their pursuit.(Sam Widmer)
By Tony Geftos
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 9:50 PM EDT
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A crash into a business leaves a man in the hospital facing serious charges.

“The guy was doing 85 in a 35 coming down Dorr at Parkside. So, a trooper tried to initiate a traffic stop, but unfortunately, he increased the speed coming through the university,” explains Sgt. Jason Metzger of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Toledo Post.

State troopers say the crash happened early Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. It was moments after they called off the pursuit of a suspected impaired driver. That driver then crashed right into the Stop & Go at Dorr and Byrne.

So far, this Labor Day weekend, the Toledo Post of OSHP has issued 155 citations, 14 OVIs, and seized several guns, including one at this crash. It’s all part of their “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” traffic blitz.

“So, if we can make an impact. Somebody sees us driving up and down Secor, let’s say, or wherever else, the more troopers that they do see, or even law enforcement, that’s more of a deterrent and hopefully they make the right decision,” adds Sgt. Metzger.

Troopers say the driver has not yet been charged because he has not yet been released from the hospital. No one else was hurt.

