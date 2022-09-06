Fiery crash at Sylvania and Monroe leaves one dead, another injured
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person is dead from a car crash police are attributing to high rates of speed.
Toledo Police say that a vehicle was heading westbound on Monroe when it side-swiped another westbound vehicle near Sylvania Ave shortly after midnight Tuesday morning.
That vehicle then struck the curb, a tree and a pole, before coming to a stop in the Applebee’s parking lot.
Arshawn Hines, 21, of Toledo was pronounced dead at the hospital.
The driver of the other vehicle, a 30-year-old Toledo woman, did not report any injuries but was taken to St. Anne’s.
The crash remains under investigation.
