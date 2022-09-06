Fiery crash at Sylvania and Monroe leaves one dead, another injured

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person is dead from a car crash police are attributing to high rates of speed.

Toledo Police say that a vehicle was heading westbound on Monroe when it side-swiped another westbound vehicle near Sylvania Ave shortly after midnight Tuesday morning.

That vehicle then struck the curb, a tree and a pole, before coming to a stop in the Applebee’s parking lot.

Arshawn Hines, 21, of Toledo was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The driver of the other vehicle, a 30-year-old Toledo woman, did not report any injuries but was taken to St. Anne’s.

The crash remains under investigation.

