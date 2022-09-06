Flag City Honor Flight to hold second flight of season to Washington, D.C.

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Flag City Honor Flight is set to hold it’s second flight of the season next week.

The second flight will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 13 and will bring 83 area Veterans and their Guardians to Washington, D.C. to visit the war memorials that were built in their honor.

According to organizers, the flight will include five World War II-era Veterans, 48 Korean War-era Veterans and 30 Vietnam-era Veterans. Two of the Veterans are women.

Organizers say on flight day, the Veterans and their Guardians will make their way to the Eugene F. Kranz Toledo Express Airport where they will enjoy a breakfast at the Grand Aire hanger, located at 11777 W. Airport Service Road in Swanton, before departing via charter jet at 8 a.m. and arriving in Washington, D.C. at 9:30 a.m.

After arriving, the Veterans and Guardians will travel by bus to the World War II, Korean War, Vietnam War, and Air Force Memorials and then they will get to observe the Changing of the Guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery.

According to organizers, the flight will then return to the Grand Aire hangar at approximately 9:30 p.m. where there will be a welcome home ceremony with family and friends, followed by “Mail Call.”

Flag City Honor Flight hopes to have hundreds of people cheer for the Veterans as they return from their journey. For most of the Veterans, it will be the first time they’ve received such a homecoming since their service.

Organizers say Adults 18 and over will need a valid government issued photo ID for entry. Children are also welcome and no ID is required for them. The hanger will open at 7 p.m. for supporters to gather.

Flag City Honor Flight’s third and final flight of the year will take place on Nov. 1.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.