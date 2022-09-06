Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza detected in two Ohio counties

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza has been detected in two Ohio Counties.

The United States Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service confirmed that HPAI has been detected in a backyard flock in Ashland County and a commercial chicken flock in Defiance County.

According to USDA, HPAI is a highly contagious virus that spreads quickly and can be fatal to flocks and devastating to poultry owners, both commercial and non-commercial. HPAI can infect poultry and is carried by free flying waterfowl such as ducks, geese and shorebirds.

USDA says state officials have quarantined the affected premises and the bird on the properties will be depopulated to prevent the spread of the disease. Surveillance and testing for HPAI will be conducted in a 10-kilometer zone around the infected premises.

According to the CDC, the HPAI detections do not present an immediate public health concern and no human cases have been detected in the United States. HPAI can’t be transmitted through properly cooked meats or eggs, however, HPAI-affected flocks are prohibited from entering the food system.

The best defense against HPAI is vigilant disease prevention. Biosecurity and best management practices include:

Prevent contact with wild birds and waterfowl. Keep birds indoors when possible.

Keep visitors to essential personnel only. Only allow those who care for your poultry to have contact with them and make sure they follow biosecurity principles.

Wash your hands before and after contact with live poultry . Use soap and water. If using a hand sanitizer, first remove manure, feathers, and other materials from your hands.

Provide disposable boot covers (preferred) and/or disinfectant footbaths for anyone having contact with your flock. If using a footbath, remove all droppings, mud or debris from boots and shoes using a long-handled brush BEFORE stepping in. Always keep it clean.

Establish a rodent and pest control program . Deliver, store, and maintain feed, ingredients, bedding, and litter to limit exposure to and contamination from wild animals.

Use drinking water sourced from a contained supply (well or municipal system). Do not use surface water for drinking or cleaning.

Clean and disinfect tools and equipment before moving them to a new poultry facility. Trucks, tractors, tools, and equipment should be cleaned and disinfected prior to entering or exiting the property. Do not move or reuse anything that cannot be cleaned.

Look for signs of illness. Monitor egg production and death loss, discoloration and/or swelling of legs, wattles and combs, labored breathing, reduced feed/water consumption.

If you notice any symptoms or unexpected deaths in your flock, report them immediately to the Ohio Poultry Association at 614-882-6111, or the Ohio Department of Agriculture at 614-728-6220 during business hours or 888-456-3405 after hours.

