Inventory challenges continue for new car shoppers

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The auto industry has been through a lot of changes in the last century or so. As we all know, one of the more recent challenges involves new vehicle supply. Dealer lots across the country haven’t been as full as they used to.

So how long is this expected to last, and how are buyers reacting? Well, dealers told 13abc that people are adjusting well to the new normal.

The Central Avenue Strip has long been known for its collection of car dealerships. Through the years, space was at a premium, and there weren’t many empty spaces in most of the lots. But it’s a much different picture today, as dealerships here and across the country continue to face challenges regarding stocking inventory.

Co-owner of Brown Honda Drew Hamilton said the change in inventory has impacted the role of the sales manager.

“We used to worry about how many cars we could sell; now we look at how many cars we can get. That’s what we focus on from day to day. Also, the role of the sales manager has changed from just selling to vehicle acquisition, too. The job also now includes where we can find the vehicles,” Brown said.

Ryan Ritzler, General Sales Manager at Yark Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram, said inventory has decreased.

“Inventory has been down quite a bit in recent years. It’s our new normal. There is no blueprint for a pandemic. The shortages continue, and it sounds like they’ll continue into the near future, but we’ve made adjustments to deal with the challenges and our customers have as well.”

Ritzler said customers have learned that special orders may be the best way to go when it comes to getting a new ride.

“In previous years, you could come search through hundreds of vehicles on the lot and find something that fits their needs. Now, it’s different. We check to see what’s coming in, or we do a special order. People know that coming in now, and they’re handling it well,” Ritzler said.

So what’s behind the continuing trend? Hamilton said it’s about more than the chip shortage.

“From port disruptions and other supply chain issues to parts shortages, the manufacturers have dealt with a lot of challenges. It seems like when one gets fixed, another one crops up. I guess they’re getting really good at problem-solving.”

Even with all that, Hamilton is optimistic that inventory will slowly get back to where it was.

“They say inventory levels won’t be the same for several years, but I think we’ll get back to 300-400 cars on the lot here. The manufacturer says no, I guess we’ll see.”

Just to give you an idea of the huge shift in inventory at Brown, there used to be several hundred new cars on the lot at any given time, that number is now about four or five vehicles on most days.

Of course, supply issues vary from brand to brand.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.