The League of Women Voters hosts outreach events for National Voter Registration Day

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - National Voting Registration Day celebrates its 10th anniversary on September 20.

The National association of Secretaries designated a Tuesday in September as a National Voter Registration Day in 2012.

The day was created with the intent to increase voters participation and awareness of state requirements and deadlines for voting.

In celebration of the day, The League of Women Voters of Toledo-Lucas County is offering voter outreach and voter registration assistance at the following location below:

Kent Library located on 3101 Collingwood Blvd., Toledo from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Helping Hands of St. Louis located on 443 Sixth Street., Toledo from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

St. Paul’s Community Center located on 230 13th Street., Toledo from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

