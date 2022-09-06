Moment of Science: Pearls

Whether it’s mined or manufactured, we’ve used jewelry to adorn ourselves throughout the millennia... but there’s only one gemstone that comes from a living creature. This week, we’re diving into the world of pearls!

*Oysters are the most common producers of pearls, though only 1 in every 10,000 oysters actually does so. Other types of mollusks, such as clams and mussels, can make them as well. The process starts when an irritant gets right inside between that hard shell and soft mantle... sounds a little like Earth science. Contrary to popular belief, that irritant is usually not a grain of sand! Parasites or even small food particles often serve as that nucleus, sort of like how white blood cells surround bacteria to protect the rest of the body. Oysters secrete a substance called “nacre” that keeps layering on and hardening to protect itself, until at least six months later, one of nature’s most beautiful defense mechanisms creates that little calcium carbonate pearl in the center.

*Most people think of white pearls, but of course there are other colors... that may be out of many of our budgets. Black pearls, for example, are highly sought after and are only found in the South Pacific Ocean. Saltwater pearls tend to be glossier, and usually rounder, than their freshwater counterparts -- but that’s only if they’re naturally occurring.

*Most natural pearls have already been harvested, so nearly all the ones on the market today are cultivated, but are still organic all the same. We’ve improved techniques over the years to farm our own, such as cutting a slit in between the shell and mantle of oysters to all but ensure you get a pearl to form. Baroque pearls are the ones that form their nacre unevenly -- and while it’s maybe not perfect-looking in our traditional sense, you can get some amazing results.

*Pearls deteriorate over time, and even with proper care, the smaller ones generally last 150 to 200 years (depending on the thickness of that nacre)... but in 2012, scientists found a single pearl in a gravesite overseas, that was dated at 7500 years old. By the way, the largest known pearl is also the most expensive: 75 pounds worth a cool $100 million... so fellas, start saving up now for Valentine’s Day.

