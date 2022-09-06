Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

New Mexico judge disqualifies Cowboys for Trump founder from public office

A New Mexico judge disqualifies Cowboys for Trump cofounder Couy Griffin from public office for...
A New Mexico judge disqualifies Cowboys for Trump cofounder Couy Griffin from public office for engaging in insurrection.(Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico state district court judge has disqualified county commissioner and Cowboys for Trump cofounder Couy Griffin from holding public office for engaging in insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

U.S. District Court Judge Francis Mathew issued a ruling Tuesday that permanently prohibits Griffin from holding or seeking local or federal office.

Griffin was previously convicted n federal court of a misdemeanor for entering Capitol grounds on Jan. 6, 2021. He was sentenced to 14 days and given credit for time served.

The ruling immediately removes Griffin from his position as a commissioner in Otero County.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was killed and 21 people were injured in a nine-vehicle crash on I-75 southbound in Lima...
OSHP: Man killed, 21 hurt in I-75 crash in Lima
The crash occurred on Sept. 4 around 10:32 p.m. on US 6 near mile post 5 in Madison Township.
1 dead, 5 hospitalized in four-vehicle crash on US 6
Woman asks Ohio sheriff sergeant for help with flat tire, gets arrested for OVI
According to the press release, the investigation determined the illegal narcotics were brought...
Man arrested after 5 Upper Sandusky students hospitalized due to reactions to drugs
Upper Sandusky High School parents speaking out
Parents speaking out after daughter hospitalized for Upper Sandusky High School drug incident

Latest News

Parents say they are concerned as the first day of school draws nearer for Uvalde students and...
Uvalde students go back to school for 1st time since attack
Find Facts Fast is a free text message course designed to empower people with skills to better...
Sign up for Find Facts Fast course on spotting disinformation
According to USDA, HPAI is a highly contagious virus that spreads quickly and can be fatal to...
Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza detected in two Ohio counties
Dr. Rochelle Walensky is the director of the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention. She...
Health officials encourage people to get their updated COVID-19 vaccine boosters