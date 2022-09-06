OSHIIP holding Medicare information session in Wood County

WOOD COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Senior Health Insurance Information Program is holding a Medicare information session in Wood County at the end of the month.

According to the Wood County Committee on Aging, a representative from OSHIIP will be presenting at the Wood County Senior Center, located at 140 South Grove St. in Bowling Green. on Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 1 p.m.

The presentation will talk about the recent changes to Medicare and how the Oct. 15 to Dec. 7 Medical Annual Coordination Election Period can work for those who need it.

WCCA says attendees will get tips on how to enroll for the 2023 coverage in a Medicare prescription drug plan and/or a Medicare health plan. Attendees will also be able to see if they qualify to save an average of $3,900 on their prescription drug costs.

There is no RSVP needed for the presentation.

If you have any questions, contact the Social Services Department at the Wood County Senior Center by calling 419-353-5661 or 1-800-367-4935. You can also contact OSHIIP directly at 1-800-686-1578.

