Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

OSHIIP holding Medicare information session in Wood County

The presentation will talk about the recent changes to Medicare and how the Oct. 15 to Dec. 7...
The presentation will talk about the recent changes to Medicare and how the Oct. 15 to Dec. 7 Medical Annual Coordination Election Period can work for those who need it.(Source: MGN)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOOD COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Senior Health Insurance Information Program is holding a Medicare information session in Wood County at the end of the month.

According to the Wood County Committee on Aging, a representative from OSHIIP will be presenting at the Wood County Senior Center, located at 140 South Grove St. in Bowling Green. on Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 1 p.m.

The presentation will talk about the recent changes to Medicare and how the Oct. 15 to Dec. 7 Medical Annual Coordination Election Period can work for those who need it.

WCCA says attendees will get tips on how to enroll for the 2023 coverage in a Medicare prescription drug plan and/or a Medicare health plan. Attendees will also be able to see if they qualify to save an average of $3,900 on their prescription drug costs.

There is no RSVP needed for the presentation.

If you have any questions, contact the Social Services Department at the Wood County Senior Center by calling 419-353-5661 or 1-800-367-4935. You can also contact OSHIIP directly at 1-800-686-1578.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was killed and 21 people were injured in a nine-vehicle crash on I-75 southbound in Lima...
OSHP: Man killed, 21 hurt in I-75 crash in Lima
The crash occurred on Sept. 4 around 10:32 p.m. on US 6 near mile post 5 in Madison Township.
1 dead, 5 hospitalized in four-vehicle crash on US 6
Fiery crash at Sylvania and Monroe leaves one dead, another injured
Fiery crash at Sylvania and Monroe leaves one dead, another injured
Upper Sandusky High School parents speaking out
Parents speaking out after daughter hospitalized for Upper Sandusky High School drug incident
Woman asks Ohio sheriff sergeant for help with flat tire, gets arrested for OVI

Latest News

During his visit, President Biden will highlight the electric vehicle manufacturing boom that...
Biden to visit Detroit Auto Show
Three people are in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a shooting at a...
Coroner: Man dies from gunshot wound to the head
FILE - Former President Donald Trump points to the crowd as he arrives to speak at a rally July...
Trump to hold Ohio rally for JD Vance
Ohio voters
Ohio Secretary of State touts safe elections