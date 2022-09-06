Perrysburg Fire Chief Rudy Ruiz retiring

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - Perrysburg Fire Chief Rudy Ruiz will retire later this month after 31 years in the profession.

The city announced the retirement Tuesday.

Ruiz started as a firefighter in 1991 for the city of Sandusky. He worked there for 22 years as a firefighter, paramedic and fire marshal.

He spent nearly two years as fire chief in Bedford Township before taking the deputy fire chief position in Perrysburg in 2015. He eventually was promoted to chief two years later.

The city credits Ruiz with making changes to help the department become more efficient through staffing changes, adding part-time positions, as well as six additional firefighters.

“We are now working on accreditation,” he said. “The department is in good hands right now and I have all the confidence in those who are leading the effort.”

Ruiz has accepted a position as a program manager for Emergency Services Consulting International where he will be working as a consultant in creating strategic plans for police and fire stations across the United States and Canada.

“Perrysburg will always hold a special place in my heart,” he said. “I’m glad to have a part of Perrysburg history that has my name on it that I’m proud of and I’m looking forward to seeing the great things to come.”

Ruiz’s last day will be Monday, September 19. A search for his replacement is underway.

