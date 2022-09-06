Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Police confirm body found at crime scene in South Memphis

The scene on Chestnut Street.
The scene on Chestnut Street.(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin and Gray News Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 9:32 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - A large police presence emerged in South Memphis where authorities confirmed a body was found.

Multiple agencies are at the scene and the area is off by police tape.

A police helicopter also hovered the area.

There is no confirmation of the crime scene being related to Eliza Fletcher’s disappearance.

MPD released the following tweet:

A mile away, Memphis police and Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies were outside Hamilton High School in mobile command centers.

Shelby County Emergency Management, Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies, and Homeland Security Command Center are still at the location.

Copyright 2022 WMC via Gray Media Group. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was killed and 21 people were injured in a nine-vehicle crash on I-75 southbound in Lima...
OSHP: Man killed, 21 hurt in I-75 crash in Lima
According to the press release, the investigation determined the illegal narcotics were brought...
Man arrested after 5 Upper Sandusky students hospitalized due to reactions to drugs
A man is dead after a stabbing Saturday in Toledo on Peck Street, according to police.
TPD: Person dies in stabbing, suspect turns himself in
Woman asks Ohio sheriff sergeant for help with flat tire, gets arrested for OVI
The crash occurred on Sept. 4 around 10:32 p.m. on US 6 near mile post 5 in Madison Township.
1 dead, 5 hospitalized in four-vehicle crash on US 6

Latest News

The man charged with kidnapping a Tennessee woman jogging near the University of Memphis last...
Clues lead to an arrest of Memphis kidnapping suspect
A suspected impaired driver crashed into the Stop & Go at Dorr and Byrne early Sunday, Sept. 4,...
Driver crashes into Stop & Go moments after State Troopers terminate pursuit
Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore speaks next to images of Damien Sanderson and Myles...
Canadian police: 1 suspect in stabbings has been found dead
Bittings Avenue is seen partially underwater as many homes along the road were affected Sunday,...
Flood threat continues in Georgia, other states