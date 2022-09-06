September 6th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be partly to mostly cloudy today with a few isolated showers or sprinkles mainly near the lake. Highs will be in the upper 70s. Wednesday and Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s. Friday and Saturday will be in the middle 80s. Showers are likely at times from Saturday evening through at least next Tuesday.

