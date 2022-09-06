Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Suspect flees scene after crashing vehicle into porch of Toledo home

TPD says evidence at the scene suggest that the vehicle was traveling southbound on S. Detroit...
TPD says evidence at the scene suggest that the vehicle was traveling southbound on S. Detroit Avenue, veered right and over the curb and struck the front porch of a house.(MGN)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A suspect fled the scene after crashing a car into the porch of a Toledo home Monday night.

The crash occurred around 11:21 p.m. when units responded to the 300 block of S. Detroit Avenue.

When crews arrived, they were informed that the driver of the vehicle left the scene on foot.

TPD says evidence at the scene suggest that the vehicle was traveling southbound on S. Detroit Avenue, veered right and over the curb and struck a street light before continuing through the yard and striking the front porch of a house.

According to TFRD, the street light the vehicle struck also caused some down electrical wires.

TPD says there were no injuries reported.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for updates.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was killed and 21 people were injured in a nine-vehicle crash on I-75 southbound in Lima...
OSHP: Man killed, 21 hurt in I-75 crash in Lima
The crash occurred on Sept. 4 around 10:32 p.m. on US 6 near mile post 5 in Madison Township.
1 dead, 5 hospitalized in four-vehicle crash on US 6
Upper Sandusky High School parents speaking out
Parents speaking out after daughter hospitalized for Upper Sandusky High School drug incident
Woman asks Ohio sheriff sergeant for help with flat tire, gets arrested for OVI
According to the press release, the investigation determined the illegal narcotics were brought...
Man arrested after 5 Upper Sandusky students hospitalized due to reactions to drugs

Latest News

The change in traffic pattern is set to begin on Sept. 7 at 9 a.m. and is scheduled to remain...
Anthony Wayne Trail traffic pattern to change for two months
9/6: Dan’s Tuesday Noon Forecast
9/6: Dan's Tuesday Noon Forecast
Toledo woman charged for allegedly shooting man three times
Toledo woman charged for allegedly shooting man three times
According to USDA, HPAI is a highly contagious virus that spreads quickly and can be fatal to...
Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza detected in two Ohio counties