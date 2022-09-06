Suspect flees scene after crashing vehicle into porch of Toledo home

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A suspect fled the scene after crashing a car into the porch of a Toledo home Monday night.

The crash occurred around 11:21 p.m. when units responded to the 300 block of S. Detroit Avenue.

When crews arrived, they were informed that the driver of the vehicle left the scene on foot.

TPD says evidence at the scene suggest that the vehicle was traveling southbound on S. Detroit Avenue, veered right and over the curb and struck a street light before continuing through the yard and striking the front porch of a house.

According to TFRD, the street light the vehicle struck also caused some down electrical wires.

TPD says there were no injuries reported.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for updates.

