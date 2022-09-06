Birthday Club
TFRD investigates white powder substance at courthouse

Toledo federal courthouse
Toledo federal courthouse(wtvg)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Fire and Rescue officials are investigating a possibly hazardous substance at the federal courthouse in Toledo.

TFRD and HAZMAT crews responded to the federal courthouse downtown around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. A TFRD spokesperson said a white powder substance was found in a sealed bag.

Firefighters said no one reported any injuries and no employees were exposed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

