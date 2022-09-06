Birthday Club
Toledo Lucas County Library pushes to renew 3.7 mills tax levy

Screenshot of the Toledo Lucas County Public Library
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The levy that funds 55% of the Toledo Lucas County Public Library’s budget is up for renewal in November, and supporters are organizing to get approval on election day.

The 3.7 mills tax levy needs to be renewed every five years.

If approved, the levy would not be a new tax, just a continuation of the one that is already in place.

Supporters will host a kickoff event Thursday.

WHAT: Friends of the Toledo Lucas County Public Library (FOL) will host a levy campaign kickoff this Thursday, Sept. 9, from noon to 1:00 p.m. on Main Library’s North Lawn. Attendees can enjoy food trucks and will be able to take home levy materials. 

WHO: Jason Kucsma, FOL volunteer Christina Rodriguez, levy campaign co-chair Jaden Jefferson, youth levy campaign co-chair Jenny Barlos, FOL volunteer 

WHEN: 12:00-1:00 p.m. 

WHERE: Main Library North Lawn, 325 N. Michigan St., Toledo, OH, 43604

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

