Toledo woman charged for allegedly shooting man three times

By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police have arrested and charged a woman with felonious assault in the shooting of a 41-year-old man.

According to court documents, Katey Rice, 31, shot the victim three times on the 1200 block of Slater early Monday morning.

Rice was detained and taken to the Lucas County Correction Center.

The charging document listed video evidence of the incident.

Rice appeared in court Tuesday and has been released on $50,000 bail. Her next court appearance is scheduled for September 15.

